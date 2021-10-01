Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. said Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus and that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize its use. (Merck & Co. via AP)
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19 (access required)

By: Associated Press Matthew Perrone October 1, 2021

Drugmaker Merck said its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.

