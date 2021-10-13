Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. lawmakers urged to prepare public before marijuana legalization (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 13, 2021

A panel of experts Wednesday advised Maryland lawmakers to carefully consider data collection and public education on potential risks of marijuana use before legalizing the drug for recreational use.  Increases in the potency of THC in modern strains of marijuana have lowered the ratio of the psychoactive chemical to others that might prevent some adverse effects ...

