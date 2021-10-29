Charles A. Wight

President

Salisbury State University

Since July 2018, Charles A. Wight has served as president of Salisbury State University. He previously served as president of Weber State University in Utah and worked as both a professor of chemistry and an expert in chemical explosions.

During his tenure at Salisbury, Wight has overseen the university’s largest fundraising campaign, a $75 million initiative called “We Are SU.” He also saw the opening of the university’s Center for Equity, Justice and Inclusion and led efforts to re-establish the office of diversity and inclusion.

Wight, who is set to retire June 30, has also over- seen the creation of three academic majors and 18 new minors while at Salisbury, and the creation of the College of Health and Human Services. While serving as president, he has also continued to teach chemistry courses at the university.

What makes you excited about your job?

At the beginning of each semester at Salisbury University, the classrooms, residence halls, sidewalks, and dining halls fill up with eager students with hungry minds. I especially enjoy wandering the campus, meeting with them, asking questions and challenging assumptions. They almost never fail to surprise me in some way. I observe their evolution from naive students to confident adults, ready to go out and change the world. It seems like they get younger every year.