Intreegue Design acquires Donovan Feola Balderson & Associates (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2021

Landscape architecture firm Intreegue Design Inc. Tuesday announced the purchase of Donovan Feola Balderson & Associates, Inc., a landscape architecture and site planning practice. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Andrew H. Balderson, president of DFB & Associates, Inc., has enjoyed collaborating with Intreegue’s President Colleen Vacelet for many years and is delighted to see her ...

