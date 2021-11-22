Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Donte Young to community manager at McDonogh Township Apartments. Young, who has worked with CRC since 2019, was formerly assistant community manager at Kenilworth at Perring Park Apartments. As community manager, Young will oversee a wide range of operations, including leasing, marketing, administrative and resident retention activities. His primary objective is to drive ...

