MTA to get $22M for Baltimore East-West Priority Corridor project (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 22, 2021

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Friday announced the Biden administration will give $22 million to the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Maryland Transit Administration through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grants program. The MTA plans to use the money for the Baltimore East-West Priority Corridor project, which will add dedicated bus lanes, transit signal ...

