Sheetz announces new president, CEO (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2021

Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, named Travis Sheetz as the company’s president and CEO. Travis Sheetz, the nephew of Sheetz founder Bob Sheetz, was previously Sheetz’s president and chief operating officer (COO), the first COO in the 69-year history of the company. In his new role as executive vice chairman, previous CEO Joe Sheetz will ...

