Tenant protections will again be a focus during 2022 Md. legislative session (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 12, 2021

Maryland lawmakers passed legislation last session providing access to counsel for some low-income tenants facing eviction, creating a pivotal new protection for renters at risk of losing their homes. How to pay for the program is still an open question. "That's probably the most critical need," said Vicki Schultz, who is chairing the Access to Counsel in ...

