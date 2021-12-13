Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

T. Rowe Price portfolio manager authors book (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 13, 2021

T. Rowe Price investment professional David Giroux has authored a book, "Capital Allocation:  Principles, Strategies, and Processes for Creating Long-Term Shareholder Value," published Monday by McGraw Hill. In "Capital Allocation," Giroux, a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price,  shares his experiences from a 23-year career as an investment analyst and portfolio manager.  According ...

