Brookes Publishing gains complete list of Caslon titles

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2022

Brookes Publishing, a Baltimore-based provider of evidence-based assessments, textbooks and training for professionals in early childhood, special education, and communication, language, and literacy, announced Monday it acquired the complete list of titles from Caslon Publishing, a publisher of books on multilingual language and literacy education.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition enables Brookes to expand its offerings for teachers and other education professionals serving diverse learners.

Caslon, a company based in Philadelphia, has published some of the most trusted textbooks and guidebooks for educators who work with multilingual students, including the more than 5 million U.S. students officially designated as English language learners. English language learners are the fastest-growing student population in the U.S., and federal legislation mandates high-quality instruction for ELLs.

