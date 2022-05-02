Applications open for Baltimore’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

The city of Baltimore opened applications Monday for its Young Families Success Fund (BYFSF), which will provide 200 young parents between 18 and 24 years old with a cash payment of $1,000 per month over 24 months to help financially stabilize their households through the Guaranteed Income pilot program.

Applications are open until May 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eligible residents can go to bmorechildren.com/guaranteed-income to apply or find answers to frequently asked questions about the program. Once the application closes, eligible applicants will be placed into a randomized lottery to select 200 participants.

Mayor Brandon Scott allocated $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be distributed directly to recipients. Costs for program administration will be funded through the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success (MOCFS) as well as private and philanthropic donors, including The Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Abell Foundation, the France-Merrick Foundation, and The Zanvyl and Isabelle Krieger Fund.

To be eligible to participate in Baltimore’s Guaranteed Income pilot, applicants must:

Be residents of Baltimore

Be between the ages of 18 and 24 years old at the time of the application deadline

Be either the biological or adoptive parents, or guardians, must have full or partial care-taking responsibilities and have income at or below 300% of the federal poverty level based on their household size.

Individuals seeking assistance with applying to the pilot program can visit several partners across the city. A list of locations and contact information can be found at bmorechildren.com/guaranteed-income.