Ryan Katz | Edge Direct

Ryan Katz was named president of Edge Direct, a full-service direct response agency that elevates leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions.

With Katz joining Edge Direct, Kathy Calta will transition to a new role as CEO of the company.

Katz’s appointment is fueled by the agency’s rapid growth and aligns with the company’s commitment to delivering maximum results for nonprofit clients through integrated marketing solutions with a vision toward constituent experience management (CXM). Ryan will assume day-to-day management of the agency while Calta will focus on the advancement of CXM and the agency’s omnichannel service model.

Prior to joining Edge Direct, Katz served as the senior vice president and senior client partner at Merkle Inc. He was responsible for the successful implementation of direct response, database and CRM programs for clients within the retail, consumer goods, insurance and wealth management verticals. Throughout his career, Katz has utilized data to create personalized experiences through omnichannel marketing and held senior-level positions at Havas Discovery and Congruent Media. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.