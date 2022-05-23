Hogan calls for comptroller to delay gas tax increase

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan wants the state’s top tax collector to delay an expected increase in the gas tax.

Record high gas prices in the state are expected to climb higher in July when an automatic increase takes effect. Hogan, in a letter, called on Comptroller Peter Franchot to find a way to stave off that increase temporarily.

“I know that you agree we should do more to give Marylanders a break from these punishing prices,” Hogan wrote in his letter. “That is why it is my hope that you will use every legal and regulatory power at your disposal to halt or minimize the impact of the accelerating gas taxes, and that you consider granting an extension for paying the taxes and removing penalties for unpaid tax, including the revocation of business licenses.”

It is not clear what power Franchot might have to delay or defer the impending increase.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Maryland on Monday was more than $4.61 per gallon. Nationally, the cost is nearly $4.60 per gallon, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

“After consulting with state budget and transportation officials, I am confident that the state can absorb the financial impact of foregoing this ill-conceived and ill-timed tax increase,” wrote Hogan. “Given shaky oil markets, record inflation, and a skyrocketing cost of living, the continued surges in gas prices are inflicting more pain at the pump than Marylanders can bear. I am calling on you to take immediate action to provide much-needed relief, particularly as citizens of our state begin to plan their summer travels.”

Hogan, in his letter, referenced other actions Franchot has taken during the pandemic to ease burdens on individuals and businesses. In the recent past, Franchot has delayed collection of sales taxes, extended the deadline for filing individual income taxes three consecutive years, and pushed back deadlines for estimate tax payments.

Franchot’s office is responsible for collecting motor fuel taxes.

A spokeswoman for the comptroller could not immediately comment on the letter.

In 2013, the legislature and then Gov. Martin O’Malley passed legislation that increased the state’s gas tax for the first time in two decades. Such increases are politically unpopular, so the law included automatic annual increases tied to the Consumer Price Index.

Each year, the Office of the Comptroller is required to set the new rate based on the annual rate of inflation. That new rate takes effect July 1.

Currently, the state’s excise tax on gas is about 36 cents per gallon.

An analysis by the Department of Legislative Services earlier this year projected an increase around 4%. That estimate came even as inflation was rising by 8% since December.

“This tax increase, while hardship-inducing for Marylanders at any time, is simply unconscionable at this moment when gas prices are already at their highest level in recorded history amid a period of prolonged inflation and economic uncertainty,” Hogan wrote.

Earlier this year, Franchot called for a 90-day gas tax holiday. Hogan, House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson reached an agreement for a 30-day period.

The estimated $100 million hit to the state’s Transportation Trust Fund was offset by $100 million from the state’s record $7 billion budget surplus.

As the 90-day General Assembly session came to a close, legislative leaders had little interest in an extension.

The day before the holiday ended in mid-April, the price of a gallon of gas was $3.69 per gallon.

(This story will be updated.)