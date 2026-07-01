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US declares emergency for power grid serving MD as heatwave looms

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US declares emergency for power grid serving MD as heatwave looms

Electrical transmission towers, poles and lines are shown in California on Aug. 7, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

Electrical transmission towers, poles and lines are shown in California on Aug. 7, 2025. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

US declares emergency for power grid serving MD as heatwave looms

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The U.S. Department of on Tuesday declared an emergency across the nation’s largest , which encompasses Maryland, citing soaring demand and supply risks as extreme heat grips the region.

In an order issued under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, the energy secretary said a statutory emergency exists in ‘s region due to a combination of surging electricity demand and limited generation capacity.

PJM submitted a formal request on June 29, warning of an “imminent electricity reliability emergency” driven by high temperature forecasts of around 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

RELATED: Moore declares State of Preparedness ahead of MD heat wave

PJM is projecting “peak loads of approximately 159,563 megawatts (MW) on July 1, 2026 and approximately 162,860 MW on July 2, 2026. These levels raise risks of supply shortfalls, threatening grid stability.

The grid operator also flagged that some generation units could face constraints due to a restriction under an environmental permit or state requirement.

The DOE said the order is necessary to ensure sufficient electricity supply and to protect .

PJM Interconnection serves a large swathe of the eastern United States, and officials warned that without intervention, extreme conditions could lead to system stress severe enough to impact the ability to meet electricity demand. Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., Potomac Electric Power Co., & Light Co. and Allegheny Power Systems are all part of the PJM grid.

Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; editing by Franklin Paul.

Tags: public safety, power grid, Energy, climate, BGE, pepco, department of energy, pjm interconnection, delmarva power, weather

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Tags: department of energy, power grid, public safety, climate, pepco, BGE, weather, pjm interconnection, Energy, delmarva power

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