Avelo Airlines adds new nonstop service to southern Connecticut from BWI

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2022

Avelo Airlines added nonstop service from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to southern Connecticut Thursday, offering customers access to Tweed-New Haven Airport.

The low-cost carrier will offer daily nonstop service to Tweed-New Haven Airport on a schedule that will run four days a week.

Best known as the home of Yale University, New Haven is the second largest city in Connecticut and is part of the New York metropolitan area.

Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 27 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Tweed-New Haven Airport and Orlando International Airport (MCO).

