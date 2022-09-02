WILLIAM MACKELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Motion to suppress evidence — Terry stop

Appellant, William Mackell, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Harford County, Maryland, and charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying conviction, and related charges. After denying his motion to suppress evidence that was seized following a warrantless stop, the court accepted Mr. Mackell’s conditional guilty plea to illegal possession of a regulated firearm after a disqualifying conviction. The court sentenced Mr. Mackell to fifteen (15) years, with all but five years suspended, without possibility of parole, to be followed by three years supervised probation upon release.

