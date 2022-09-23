Baltimore digital services firm lands 4-year contract with Medicare, Medicaid

Digital services firm Fearless announced Friday it won a four-year, $67 million contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), one of the largest transformation efforts to date for the Baltimore-based company.

More than 89 million people rely on Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for health coverage. Through these programs, qualifying families, children, pregnant women, seniors, people with disabilities and people with low incomes can access health insurance for free or at a low cost. Fearless will be supporting these programs through the CMS contract.

Using human-centered design, product thinking, and DevOps principles, they will transform the Medicaid and CHIP Program (MACPRO) system for its users.

The project ensures low-income adults and children have access to quality health care across the United States. Fearless will streamline systems, products, and processes, allowing Medicaid and CHIP to be more responsive to beneficiaries’ needs. This kind of agility is more important than ever in the public health space, and we’re proud to support it through the MACPRO contract.

Medicaid and CHIP operate at the state level, with the federal government and individual states jointly funding the programs. Each state has a Medicaid and CHIP state plan, which outlines how the programs are administered in alignment with federal rules. This helps keep states accountable, ensuring programs are administered efficiently and effectively.

The contract will support 66 direct jobs as Fearless will be working alongside Groundswell (formerly CollabraLink), IBM, A1M Solutions and eSimplicity and will be supported by Hutch companies Theta and Lucky Rabbit.