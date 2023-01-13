The ONE Street Co. merges with Samson Properties

Washington-based brokerage The ONE Street Company is joining Samson Properties, a Chantilly, Virginia-based independent real estate brokerage with 10 offices in Maryland.

ONE Street will bring 48 agents and two new office locations to Samson Properties, which now will have 34 locations and more than 5,500 agents in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

ONE Street was founded by Samer Kuraishi and has more than $2.1 billion in sales volume with more than 5,500 units sold over the past 10 years. The closed $310 million in volume and 660 units sold in 2022. ONE Street was ranked the No. 1 broker-owned team by the Wall Street Journal in volume and units sold for the past eight years.