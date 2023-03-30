Stephen Curry nets expanded role at Under Armour

Baltimore-based athletic apparel Under Armour Inc. announced Thursday it is strengthening its partnership with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, naming the four-time NBA Champion president of its Curry Brand line.

Curry’s new role will enhance his ability to drive athlete insights, product development and strategic business and marketing endeavors. Since 2013, he’s helped launch and provide insights on Under Armour product technologies. In this next phase of the partnership, Curry will also assume a broad advisory role where his knowledge and experience will help in strengthening customer brand loyalty and cultivate opportunities to expand Under Armour’s athlete roster.

Under Armour and Curry have released 10 signature shoes in the decade since the partnership began. With the launch of the Curry Flow 10 this past fall, Curry became only the ninth athlete in history, and the first Under Armour athlete, to release 10 different signature shoes within his lineup.

The partnership also includes increased funding for community impact efforts, including creating opportunity, access and equity for the next generation of athletes. Curry Brand, which launched in 2020, has already refurbished 10 courts, trained 2,500 coaches, supported 77 programs and helped more than 72,000 youth athletes. It is more than halfway to the goal of renovating 20 safe places to play, training 15,000 coaches and supporting 125 programs by 2025 to help 100,000 youth.