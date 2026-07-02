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Maryland SUN Bucks summer meals program launches

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Maryland SUN Bucks summer meals program launches

Maryland SUN Bucks summer meals program launches

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An initiative supporting the Moore-Miller administration’s efforts toward ending childhood poverty and diminishing the summer nutrition gap has launched for the summer.

Maryland SUN Bucks, announced Monday by Gov. ‘s office, will run through August and is a summer nutrition assistance program that assists families with school-aged children who receive free or reduced-price meals purchase groceries during the summer break.

Also operating as the 2026 Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program, Maryland SUN Bucks will provide $40 in benefits per month during June, July and August.

Last year’s initiative experienced historic success as the state distributed $75 million in direct benefits to feed more than 630,000 students, marking the largest investment of its kind in state history, according to the governor’s office. 

“No child should ever go hungry, and the success of SUN Bucks has brought that goal closer to reality, ensuring students have access to essential meals to thrive in the summertime,” Moore said in a release. 

“This program has been a critical lifeline for families to bring food to their table, as our administration invests in communities to combat food insecurity, improve community health outcomes, and fight to end child poverty.” 

Students eligible for the SUN Bucks program belong to families who receive or Temporary Cash Assistance benefits. Students qualifying through Medicaid or out-of-home care are also automatically enrolled, according to a release.

The state automatically enrolls students who qualify through existing programs, delivering benefits directly to them. State leaders said his process eliminates the burden of having to fill out paperwork, at least for most eligible families.

The Maryland will partner with mRelief, a civic tech organization, to aid SUN Bucks families enroll in SNAP benefits. DHS also plans to partner with the Department of Juvenile Services and its Safe Summer Initiative, and the Maryland State Department of Education in the effort.

A Maryland SUN Bucks application and more program details are available at dhs.maryland.gov/sunbucks

Tags: supplemental nutrition assistance program, Wes Moore, EBT, Department of Human Services, governor's office
Tags: supplemental nutrition assistance program, Wes Moore, EBT, Department of Human Services, governor's office

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