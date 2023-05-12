Daily Record Staff//May 12, 2023
Bradley A. Maron, MD | UMSOM
//May 12, 2023
Bradley A. Maron, MD, associate professor of medicine at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Pulmonary Vascular Disease Center at the VA Boston Healthcare System, was appointed co-director of the new Institute for Health Computing (UM-IHC), director of scientific operations for the UM-IHC at the University of Maryland School of Medicine as well as senior associate dean for precision medicine at the UMSOM.
Maron will work with the University of Maryland, Baltimore, University of Maryland, College Park and University of Maryland Medical System partners in establishing the new Institute as an international leader in the interdependent fields of clinical analytics and computational biology, using advanced data science technologies. He also will lead efforts to build centers within the Institute that focus on therapeutic target discovery, population health, pragmatic clinical trials, and an educational core curriculum that emphasizes scientific entrepreneurship.
