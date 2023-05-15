Daily Record Staff//May 15, 2023
Robi Francis-Kraft | Lord Baltimore Hotel
//May 15, 2023
Robi Francis-Kraft was named food and beverage outlet manager at Lord Baltimore Hotel.
Francis-Kraft, along with executive chef Shawn Shabazz, will supervise the culinary operations for LB Bistro & Bakery, LB Tavern and the LB Skybar in addition to banquets and private functions held at the hotel.
With over 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Francis-Kraft will effectively lead culinary operations at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. Prior to this position, he managed a wide variety of restaurants and local businesses, most recently as the executive pastry chef at Lord Baltimore Hotel. Francis-Kraft studied general culinary for four years and then received his degree from Anne Arundel Community College in pastry arts.
