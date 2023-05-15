Robi Francis-Kraft | Lord Baltimore Hotel

Daily Record Staff//May 15, 2023

Home>Movers and Shakers>

Robi Francis-Kraft | Lord Baltimore Hotel

Robi Francis-Kraft | Lord Baltimore Hotel

By Daily Record Staff

//May 15, 2023

Robi Francis-Kraft was named food and beverage outlet manager at Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Francis-Kraft, along with executive chef Shawn Shabazz, will supervise the culinary operations for LB Bistro & Bakery, LB Tavern and the LB Skybar in addition to banquets and private functions held at the hotel.

With over 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Francis-Kraft will effectively lead culinary operations at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. Prior to this position, he managed a wide variety of restaurants and local businesses, most recently as the executive pastry chef at Lord Baltimore Hotel. Francis-Kraft studied general culinary for four years and then received his degree from Anne Arundel Community College in pastry arts.

Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience.

Click here to make a Movers & Shakers submission and to find out more.

-

Related Content

Shawn Shabazz | Lord Baltimore Hotel

Shawn Shabazz was named executive chef of Lord Baltimore Hotel. Shabazz, along with new food & beverage o[...]

May 15, 2023

Rachel Hoover | UM FPI

Rachel L. Hoover, MS, MBA, is the new executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the Univers[...]

May 15, 2023

Andrew Belt | Franklin & Prokopik

Andrew Belt has joined the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik on its liability team. Belt began his [...]

May 12, 2023

Austin Scott | Franklin & Prokopik

Austin Scott has joined the workers' compensation team at Franklin & Prokopik's Baltimore office. Before j[...]

May 12, 2023

Bradley A. Maron, MD | UMSOM

Bradley A. Maron, MD, associate professor of medicine at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical [...]

May 12, 2023

Jeffery Bischoff | Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group named Jeffery Bischoff as its assistant vice president of information technolo[...]

May 12, 2023

Editors Picks

Alsobrooks touts growing coalition days into Senate race

15/5/2023
State Sen. Clarence Lam, a Maryland Democrat who is a physician at Johns Hopkins, speaks during a news conference about a package of health care legislation on Jan. 31, 2023, in Annapolis. Lam has expressed concern about how well the state will be able get health insurance for up to 80,000 people in Maryland who are now on Medicaid but may not be eligible this spring. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Audit finds delays, lack of oversight in state procurement upgrades under Hogan

12/5/2023
Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. (Photo by Michael Charles/Capital News Service)

Will Moore be first governor in more than a century to not veto a bill?

11/5/2023

Md. high court tosses lawsuit that challenged digital advertising tax

9/5/2023

Ravenell seeks full 4th Circuit review of conviction

9/5/2023

Commentary

More News

Capital Funding Group closes $32.9M in financing for acquisition of NY nursing f[...]

15/5/2023

Off-campus housing help coming for Morgan St. students

15/5/2023
The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles on June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears key hurdle

15/5/2023

Marriott’s quarterly cash dividend gets healthy jump

15/5/2023

BiOneCure Therapeutics to develop range of drugs to treat solid tumors

15/5/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar

MY ACCOUNT