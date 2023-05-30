Philanthropists give record $3M donation to Jemicy School

Sandra and Malcolm Berman said they were inspired to give the $3 million donation by Jemicy School’s evolution over the course of its history, its mission, the commitment of faculty and administration and the strong sense of community they felt and observed when they attended the recent 50th Jubilee celebration in April. (File photo)

Philanthropists Sandra and Malcolm Berman gave $3 million to Owings Mills-based Jemicy School in the most significant donation in the school’s 50-year history, officials announced Tuesday.

The Bermans are committed philanthropists with strong ties to the Jemicy community and an interest in children with dyslexia or other related language-based learning differences.

The gift will help accommodate Jemicy’s growing enrollment through additional classrooms and student gathering spaces that will support and enhance the school’s programs. Plans are underway for new facilities on both the lower and middle school campus and on the upper school campus.

The Bermans said they were inspired by Jemicy’s evolution over the course of its history, its mission, the commitment of faculty and administration and the strong sense of community they felt and observed when they attended the recent 50th Jubilee celebration in April.

Jemicy School, founded in 1973 and accredited by AIMS, is a co-educational, independent school that provides individualized, flexible and challenging programs for talented and bright, college-bound students with dyslexia or other related language-based learning differences. The school addresses students’ intellectual strengths and their learning needs by utilizing creative, multisensory, research-based programs and techniques to develop reading, writing, spelling, math and organization skills.