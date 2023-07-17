MCB Real Estate chooses design team for Harborplace property

MCB Real Estate Monday announced the selection of Gensler to lead the design team reimagining Harborplace in Baltimore, joined by Baltimore-based firms Sulton Campbell Britt & Associates, BCT Design Group, and Unknown Studio.

The team will begin the design process this month, informed by the “First Thirty Days” community engagement report released by MCB earlier this week. MCB also announced the final closing of the multiyear receivership process to officially transfer ownership of the property. As of closing on June 21, MCB now fully controls the Harborplace property.

Gensler is the largest architecture, design and planning firm in the world, but has a longstanding relationship with the city of Baltimore, with a downtown Baltimore office that will lead the project.

MCB Harborplace began a comprehensive citywide community engagement process in May, in anticipation of property closing. This community engagement process, led by Just Economy, has already engaged hundreds of residents in conversation about the future of Harborplace. The community engagement process will continue through the fall.