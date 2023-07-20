Applications for Goodwill’s tuition-free adult high school in Baltimore top 700

Daily Record Staff//July 20, 2023

Applications for Goodwill’s tuition-free adult high school in Baltimore top 700

Applications for Goodwill’s tuition-free adult high school in Baltimore top 700

By Daily Record Staff

//July 20, 2023

The Excel Center, a new tuition-free adult high school in Baltimore set to open this year through Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, lined up more than 700 applicants for 150 spots after a soft launch of its application process.

Excel Center officials anticipate needing 1,000 applications to fill the 150 available spots. The official application process begins July 25. The Baltimore school will be the 38th Excel Center in the U.S.

Goodwill hopes to expand the 150 slots to 350 students per session in the near future. The school is also working to hire top administrators and bilingual teachers.

The Excel Center will be housed in Goodwill’s former headquarters building on Redwood Street in downtown Baltimore. Construction is on track to have the facility built out and ready to accept the first Excel Center students in late September, program officials said.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must be 21 or older. The Excel Center will award an actual Maryland State Department of Education diploma, not a GED, for its highly individualized academic program.

The center will include free drop-in child care services, transportation assistance, flexible class schedules and embedded life counseling and job training.

