TEDCO announces 2023 Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program awardees

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, Thursday announced the awardees for the first round of the new Maryland Makerspace Initiative Program, funding 20 projects spanning 11 counties in Maryland and Baltimore.

Created through legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, the Makerspace Program provides grants up to $100,000 and technical assistance for qualified entities looking to establish a new Makerspace, expand an existing Makerspace, or develop Makerspace programming.

The goal is to grow a state-wide community of Makerspaces that provides entrepreneurs with access to tools, technologies and knowledge to support their growth and development as well as expand workforce training.

The 20 awardees of the 2023 Makerspace Program include:

Allegany College of Maryland

Baltimore Jewelry Center

Baltimore Underground Science Space

Carroll County Public Library

Chesapeake Arts Center

College of Southern Maryland Foundation

DMV Petri Dish

Fashion Heritage Needle Trades Foundation

Frederick County Office of Economic Development

Howard County Library System

Makerspace of Annapolis

Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc.

Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory

Morgan State University

PaxSpace Inc.

Rockville Science Center

Salisbury University

Station North Tool Library Inc.

Washington College

For more information go to https://www.tedcomd.com/makerspace. Qualified entities may apply or reapply for financial assistance when the application process reopens in Spring 2024.