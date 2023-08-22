Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling

Associated Press//August 22, 2023

Home>Education>

As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling

As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling

By Associated Press

//August 22, 2023

North Carolina junior tight end John Copenhaver gets a group text message from his university pointing out the latest betting scandal or reminding him of the importance of not violating rules against betting on sports.

“It’s being put in our heads every single day,” he said.

Schools feel they have no choice. The spread of legalized sports gambling — and some early scandals — have captured the full attention of athletic departments and conference offices. All major conferences are paying independent betting monitors to make sure their athletes abide by the rules — and to catch those who are not.

All of this means the personal information surrendered by athletes — birthdays, addresses, Social Security numbers, cellphone numbers — is used in a way unlike the same information shared by their fellow students. Some combination of those details can tip off a betting monitor that something doesn’t look right.

“They’re just onboarding and they’re going through the documents just like any other student, though in this case, a student-athlete will have a higher obligation,” Creighton sports law professor David Weber said. He said athletes who provide personal information would have a difficult time saying they didn’t realize what they were signing.

The desire by universities to keep a close eye on the betting market was driven home over the past several months because of scandals at Alabama, Iowa and Iowa State.

More than a dozen current and former Iowa and Iowa State athletes and staffers face charges and the Cyclones may kick off their football season missing a handful of starters.

“I have learned a lot the past two months just about gambling,” Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I never really paid attention to it, other than we signed a form, probably the same form we signed when I was playing. We live in a real different world right now.”

Because of its location in the nation’s betting capital, UNLV has long prioritized educating athletes about the pitfalls of gambling. Junior quarterback Doug Brumfield said it is among the first topics the school covers with its athletes. Because he plays a high-profile position, Brumfield said he has received direct messages on social media asking questions such as who will be in the lineup. He said the school also does a good job of “keeping us away from stuff like that.”

GAMBLING BOOM

The Supreme Court cleared the way for legalized sports betting in May 2018; 37 states plus the District of Columbia now have it. Even before the ruling, Matthew Holt knew that many sports organizations were ill-equipped to ensure athletes, coaches and staff members weren’t among those laying money on whether the local team would cover the point spread.

He created U.S. Integrity, based in Henderson, Nevada, and already has signed up more than 150 clients that include the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Pac-12. The Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference have similar agreements with Sportradar.

“I think early on we were lucky because … no one was really focusing on compliance products or integrity products,” Holt said.

U.S. Integrity receives athlete and team staff information from a client school or conference through an encrypted program called ProbiBet; Holt said some clients upload names of those not allowed to bet and in turn the lists are provided to sportsbooks.

“By the time it leaves their server, it’s just the hash full of numbers, letters, symbols,” he said. “We do the same thing on the sportsbook operator side and then we can compare the two hashes and look for matches.”

An NCAA spokeswoman said in an email the organization takes multiple steps to ensure the integrity of some 13,000 events it monitors and that less than 0.25% were deemed suspicious enough to investigate. Even fewer, the email stated, had “specific, actionable information.”

Still, the scandals have drawn attention and raised concerns. A recent survey found that more than half of college students ages 18 to 22 had placed sports wagers and the NCAA plans an athlete-only assessment this fall.

For some, the irregularities that have been detected is proof the system works.

“More and more potential issues could become prevalent, but the good news is these things are being flagged and discovered and managed, so I think what is in place is potentially working,” said Baird Fogel, a California attorney who works with the sports betting industry. “That doesn’t mean we can’t be doing more.”

Tracking wagers made with illegal bookies is considerably more difficult. The American Gaming Association estimates some $64 billion are wagered illegally every year.

POTS OF GOLD

Though big conferences flush with media rights money can hire the likes of U.S. Integrity while holding off on sponsorship or data deals with casinos, it’s more challenging for lower-profile leagues.

The Mid-American Conference last year agreed to license its data and statistics to London-based Genius Sports, which supplies the information to sportsbooks. Financial details were not disclosed, but Chicago-based Navigate, which does research and data analysis for sports leagues and college conferences, estimated such a contract could be worth up to $1.5 million annually.

Navigate projected the ever-expanding Big Ten could make up to $25 million, the SEC up to $22 million and other power conferences up to $14 million if they agreed to similar deals.

Ron Li, senior vice president of client strategy for Navigate, said financial giant Morgan Stanley projected in late 2019 that the legalized sports wagering market could reach $8 billion by 2025. When that figure was hit in late 2022, Morgan Stanley revised its forecast to almost $13 billion.

“I guess the short takeaway is Americans really like to gamble, particularly as it relates to sports betting,” Li said. “We continue to be on this pace that crushes expectations way back in 2018 when it was first legalized.”

But perceptions are important, and for a conference such as the SEC or Big Ten to believe it’s worth taking the chance to have its events called into question because of a business relationship with a betting company, there would have to be a compelling reason to make that move.

TRACKING ATHLETES

Improvements in technology make following line movements easier, and the star quarterback in Columbus, Ohio, or point guard in Lexington, Kentucky, likely will be recognized at the betting counter.

It’s the third-string offensive guard or 12th player on the basketball team who is much more difficult to trace.

“In retail locations where you can bet anonymously, if you get the dollar amount below a certain threshold and nobody identifies you as that individual, then the sportsbook doesn’t have the ability,” Holt said. “They’re probably not going to be expected to know who you are. Everybody’s just expected to take reasonable care. But people betting $50 in the sportsbook are also not usually involved in nefarious activity.”

Many college athletes of course could use betting apps, which in theory should make them easier to track, but fake accounts are a factor. Some Iowa and Iowa State accounts were established under the names of other people, authorities say.

No matter what steps are taken, betting scandals will arise from time to time, so monitoring athletes, coaches and staff members is a growing business that likely will only get bigger.

“If you want to protect your brand, your assets, the integrity of your game and your league, you have to have the right integrity programs,” Fogel said. “I don’t think you can ignore it.”

Mark Anderson is an AP Sports Writer.

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

-

Related Content

Towson University seeks state guidance after AG’s office objects to doctorate program approval

Towson University is seeking direction from the state government after the Office of the Attorney General obje[...]

August 18, 2023

Md. commission’s vote to approve Towson University program was ‘of no effect,’ AG ...

The Office of the Attorney General wrote to the Maryland Higher Education Commission that its vote to approve [...]

August 17, 2023

Loyola’s Simon Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship forms advisory board

Loyola University Maryland’s Simon Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship formed its first advisory board[...]

August 16, 2023

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: David Wilson, Morgan State University

David Wilson tells Sloane Brown about the challenges he faces as president of Morgan State University — and [...]

August 16, 2023

Despite firestorm, Towson University moves ahead with inaugural class of doctoral program

As Towson University begins a doctoral program that Morgan State University claims is duplicative, officials a[...]

August 15, 2023

Parents lose challenge to gender guidelines at Montgomery County public schools

A federal appeals court ruled that Montgomery County parents do not have standing to challenge the local publi[...]

August 15, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Most redacted names in Archdiocese of Baltimore sexual abuse report can be relea[...]

22/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court agrees to weigh qualified immunity for police in Gaines case

21/8/2023
The judge based his preliminary decision on statistical evidence indicating the department's promotional system has an “adverse impact” on officers of color, as shown by their low promotion rates. (Washington Post/Matt McClain)

Judge to weigh whether PG County cop’s racist texts are protected speech

21/8/2023

Towson University seeks state guidance after AG’s office objects to doctor[...]

18/8/2023

Baltimore’s suit against Hyundai and Kia continues as judge declines separ[...]

18/8/2023

Commentary

More News

John Eastman makes a statement to media outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was booked on Aug. 22, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Attorney John Eastman surrenders on charges in Georgia 2020 election subversion [...]

22/8/2023

Fruit grower who opposes same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public mar[...]

22/8/2023
This Nov. 6, 2020, file photo shows a general view of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Pennsylvania court says state police can’t hide how it monitors social med[...]

22/8/2023

Home sales slumped in July as rising mortgage rates and prices discouraged would[...]

22/8/2023
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks with members of the media outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 4, 2022. On Aug. 21, 2023, a federal appeals court ruled that Alabama can enforce a ban outlawing the use of puberty blockers and hormones to treat transgender children. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Alabama can enforce ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender childre[...]

22/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar