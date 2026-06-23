Hood College launches new master’s program

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Hood College, a private institution in Frederick, has rolled out a graduate-level degree in STEM business administration, the school announced June 18.

The new STEM master’s in business administration combines course work in data analytics, finance, operations and information management, aiming to offer a cross-disciplinary business education that targets building analytical skills, according to a release. The program is open for enrollment with courses set to begin in the fall 2026 semester, school officials said.

Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, Hood College officials said the STEM MBA is an online program as students with a business background could complete the degree in as few as 36 credits.

“The STEM MBA at Hood College develops forward-thinking leaders who combine technical expertise with strategic vision to solve real-world business challenges,” said David Gurzick, professor of management and STEM MBA program director, in a release.

The STEM MBA will be offered under The George B. Delaplaine Jr. School of Business, which offers a traditional graduate-level MBA and undergraduate degrees in business administration, economics, finance and more.

The master’s program seeks to sharpen students’ analytical, managerial and organizational skills to bridge the business sector with evolving technology. Though courses are offered online, students have the option to complete up to six credits of internships with businesses in the region, according to a school release.