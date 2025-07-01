The Daily Record announces 2026 Leading Women honorees

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The Daily Record has announced the 2026 Leading Women honorees.

Leading Women identifies women who are 40 years old or younger for the accomplishments they have made so far in their careers. They are judged on professional experience, community involvement and their commitment to inspiring change.

The 50 honorees were selected by previous Leading Women and by The Daily Record.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST OF HONOREES

“The 2026 Leading Women Under 40 honorees are exceptional leaders who don’t miss a beat. They juggle demanding careers, families, personal health and well-being plus community service,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “Their relentless commitment to inspiring change is admirable, and they are redefining leadership on their terms. We at The Daily Record are pleased to honor these stellar young women.

Winners will be honored at a reception and awards celebration at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The event hashtag is #TDRevents. Sponsorship includes tickets to the celebration, logo usage, multimedia marketing, an ad in the awards publication and more.

Access to the celebration is limited to honorees and sponsors. If space is available after the sponsor deadline, a limited number of individual tickets will go on sale in early August. To secure a sponsorship, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at [email protected].

Honorees will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Aug. 20 issue of The Daily Record and will be available here.

For more information about the event and to see a complete list of honorees, visit www.thedailyrecord.com/leading-women/.