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Wes Moore to face Dan Cox again in MD governor’s race

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Wes Moore to face Dan Cox again in MD governor’s race

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, shown in April 2026, and Republican politician Dan Cox, shown in 2022, won their respective primary elections. (The Daily Record file photos)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, shown in April 2026, and Republican politician Dan Cox, shown in 2022, won their respective primary elections. (The Daily Record file photos)

Wes Moore to face Dan Cox again in MD governor’s race

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Maryland Gov. and Republican politician , whom Moore defeated in the 2022 race for governor, won their respective primary , setting up a rematch for the two candidates.

The Associated Press called the race between Moore and his sole challenger, physician Eric Felber, at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday evening, and declared the Republican gubernatorial primary for Cox about two hours later. 

With early voting ballots, as well as an initial round of mail-in ballots and four-fifths of Election Day precincts reporting after polls closed, Moore held 87% of the votes in the Democratic race for governor. Cox, a former state delegate who represented part of Frederick County, held 44% of the votes in the more crowded GOP field, where he faced off against eight other Republicans.

Moore’s campaign announced victory shortly after the AP’s call, with the incumbent governor issuing a statement calling on Marylanders to elect him in November “to continue the progress we’ve seen throughout Maryland.”

“There is more work to do, but what we’ve done together is just the beginning of what it looks like to build a Maryland that leaves no one behind,” said Moore, who became Maryland’s first Black governor after a decisive victory over Cox in the 2022 general election. Cox, a loyalist of President Donald Trump who backed the Republican’s false claims of a stolen election, lost that race by more than 30 percentage points.

Four years later, Cox’s latest campaign for governor has focused on affordability, tax cuts and in-state energy generation.

In a livestreamed victory speech Tuesday night, Cox said Moore “now has a record, and it’s harmful to every Marylander.” He decried what he described as a lack of oversight of state taxpayer dollars, as well as rising taxes, fees and energy bills. 

“We’re ready to win and send Governor Moore back to New York,” he said to cheers from supporters.

In a late Tuesday statement, Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman called Cox “one of the most far-right extremist gubernatorial candidates in the country,” saying that the Republican “represents the continuation of the MAGA movement.”

“It looks like Maryland Republicans didn’t learn their lesson the first time,” said Pittman, who is the current Anne Arundel county executive

This story has been updated with Cox’s win.

Tags: Annapolis, ed hale, Elections, Dan Cox, 2026 election, Wes Moore, government, maryland politics

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Tags: Annapolis, Wes Moore, ed hale, maryland politics, Dan Cox, 2026 election, Elections, government

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