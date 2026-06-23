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Maryland gains 5,100 jobs in May

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Maryland gains 5,100 jobs in May

The Maryland Department of Labor announced a 5,100-job increase in the state for May 2026. (U.S. Department of Labor)

The Maryland Department of Labor announced a 5,100-job increase in the state for May 2026. (U.S. Department of Labor)

Maryland gains 5,100 jobs in May

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Last month, the state experienced a workforce increase exceeding 5,000 , according to estimates released Tuesday by the .

According to the , BLS also revised its preliminary estimates of state employment in April upward by 1,200 jobs, bringing that month’s total gain to 4,000 jobs. So far this year, Maryland has added 18,000 jobs as job growth in the state has outperformed national trends, state officials said, citing BLS estimates.

BLS estimates also indicate that Maryland’s rate remained a “steady” 4.4% in May – slightly above the national rate of 4.3%. 

The industries experiencing the largest estimated employment gains in May were accommodation and food services (2,700 jobs); administrative and support and waste management and remediation (2,100); and social assistance (2,000); arts, entertainment and recreation (800); and wholesale trade (400). 

Conversely, the five sectors experiencing the largest estimated employment losses last month were professional, scientific and technical services (-900 jobs); retail trade (-800); finance and insurance (-600); manufacturing (-500); and transportation, warehousing and utilities (-400).

Tags: healthcare, jobs, Maryland Department of Labor, maryland jobs, bureau of labor statistics, Unemployment

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Tags: Maryland Department of Labor, maryland jobs, healthcare, bureau of labor statistics, jobs, Unemployment

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