Maryland gains 5,100 jobs in May

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Last month, the state experienced a workforce increase exceeding 5,000 jobs, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the Maryland Department of Labor, BLS also revised its preliminary estimates of state employment in April upward by 1,200 jobs, bringing that month’s total gain to 4,000 jobs. So far this year, Maryland has added 18,000 jobs as job growth in the state has outperformed national trends, state officials said, citing BLS estimates.

BLS estimates also indicate that Maryland’s unemployment rate remained a “steady” 4.4% in May – slightly above the national rate of 4.3%.

The industries experiencing the largest estimated employment gains in May were accommodation and food services (2,700 jobs); administrative and support and waste management and remediation (2,100); healthcare and social assistance (2,000); arts, entertainment and recreation (800); and wholesale trade (400).

Conversely, the five sectors experiencing the largest estimated employment losses last month were professional, scientific and technical services (-900 jobs); retail trade (-800); finance and insurance (-600); manufacturing (-500); and transportation, warehousing and utilities (-400).