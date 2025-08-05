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J.P. v. Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation

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J.P. v. Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation

J.P. v. Baltimore Municipal Golf Corporation

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Torts—Negligence—Premises Liability

The circuit court did not err in entering summary judgment against Ms. Pohlhaus because she failed to establish that Baltimore Municipal Golf had notice of the defective condition on its premises.

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