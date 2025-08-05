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D.L.V. v. State of Maryland

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D.L.V. v. State of Maryland

D.L.V. v. State of Maryland

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Criminal Law—Child Abuse—Sufficiency of Evidence

Appellant was convicted of first-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree child abuse after a bench trial, with evidence including expert testimony and text messages indicating aggressive behavior.

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