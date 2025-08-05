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In re: the Estate of K.W.

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In re: the Estate of K.W.

In re: the Estate of K.W.

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Civil Procedure—Contribution Claim—Oral Agreement

The appeal arises from the Circuit Court’s decision denying, in part, Proctor’s contribution claim against the Estate for mortgage payments made prior to Washington’s death.

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