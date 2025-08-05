In re: the Estate of K.W.
In re: the Estate of K.W.
Unreported Opinions//July 9, 2026//
Civil Procedure—Contribution Claim—Oral Agreement
The appeal arises from the Circuit Court’s decision denying, in part, Proctor’s contribution claim against the Estate for mortgage payments made prior to Washington’s death.
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