W.L.L., Jr. v. State of Maryland
W.L.L., Jr. v. State of Maryland
Unreported Opinions//July 9, 2026//
Criminal Law—Sentencing—Double Jeopardy
The court sentenced the appellant to an aggregate of 65 years of executed incarceration for multiple offenses, including attempted second-degree murder and reckless endangerment.
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