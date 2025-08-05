S.S. v. E.G.
S.S. v. E.G.
Unreported Opinions//July 20, 2026//
Real Property—Adverse Possession—Boundary Dispute
This appeal arises from a boundary dispute in Baltimore County, where the court found the defendants had adversely possessed the disputed property for over 20 years.
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