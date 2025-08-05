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Yough Farms, Llc, Et Al. v. Department of Natural Resources

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Yough Farms, Llc, Et Al. v. Department of Natural Resources

Yough Farms, Llc, Et Al. v. Department of Natural Resources

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Administrative Law—Bridge Replacement—Scenic and Wild Rivers Act

The Department’s decision to grant an exception for bridge replacement lacked adequate findings and conclusions, and was unsupported by substantial evidence, necessitating a remand for further examination.

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