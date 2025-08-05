Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Joleyvie, LLc v. Tlgi, LLc,

Home >Court opinions >

Joleyvie, LLc v. Tlgi, LLc,

Joleyvie, LLc v. Tlgi, LLc,

Listen to this article

Civil Procedure—Foreign Judgment—Injunctive Relief

This appeal arises from orders related to the enforcement of a registered foreign judgment for monetary and injunctive relief.

Read Opinion

Related Content

S.S. v. E.G.

Real Property—Adverse Possession—Boundary Dispute This appeal arises from a boundary dispute in Baltimore […]

July 20, 2026

R.K. v. State of Maryland

Criminal Law—Jury Selection—Batson Challenge The trial court erred in denying appellant's Batson challeng […]

July 20, 2026

Yough Farms, Llc, Et Al. v. Department of Natural Resources

Administrative Law—Bridge Replacement—Scenic and Wild Rivers Act The Department's decision to grant an ex […]

July 20, 2026

T. S. v. State of Maryland

Criminal Law—Jury Instructions—Accomplice Liability The court held that the circuit court did not err nor […]

July 17, 2026

Chambers v. State of Maryland

Criminal Law—Motion to Suppress—Fourth Amendment S.C. appealed the denial of his motion to suppress a fir […]

July 17, 2026

IMO J.M.

Rezoning Application—Timeliness of Appeal The court reversed and upheld the dismissal of the appellee’s r […]

July 16, 2026

Editors Picks

The Maryland Supreme Court building is shown in Annapolis on June 4, 2026. (Ian Round/The Daily Record)

Woman could lose home after paying debt, MD court rules; dissenters call out pot[...]

17/7/2026
At left: President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington on March 6, 2026. At right: Attorney General Anthony Brown visits the Senate chamber on the first day of the 2026 legislative session. (Left: REUTERS File Photo/Nathan Howard; right: Hannah Gaskill/The Daily Record)

Maryland-Trump litigation: Where do AG Brown’s cases stand?

17/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 16, 2026. (SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS)

Trump primetime speech sparks MD Democrats’ ire amid election fights

17/7/2026
Anne Arundel County Police block off the collapse zone around Empire Towers, the 10-story office building in Glen Burnie that was condemned as unsafe last week after being compromised during unpermitted construction in the garage.

Crumbling Empire: Law firms displaced after Glen Burnie office tower condemned

16/7/2026
A bronze statue of Harriet Tubman stands outside the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum, which Maryland officials helped fight to recover funding. (Nolan Rogalski/Capital News Service)

Commission on African American History was loose in its fiscal protocol, audit f[...]

16/7/2026

Commentary

More News

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, August 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

FDA says Taylor Farms cyclospora finding was a false positive

20/7/2026
The logo of Boeing company is displayed at the Australian International Airshow in Avalon, Australia, on March 26, 2025. (REUTERS/Hollie Adams)

US appeals court decertifies Boeing class action stemming from MAX 9 blowout

20/7/2026
President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference on the day of a NATO leaders' summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

Trump administration discloses subpoenas to law firms in fight with ABA

20/7/2026
President Donald Trump looks on, as he returns after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on June 8, 2026. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

He was sworn in as U.S. attorney before 8 a.m. Trump fired him within an hour.

17/7/2026
Administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Bryan Bedford on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 19, 2026. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

FAA chief vows fast time-table to reform air traffic control systems

17/7/2026