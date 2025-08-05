IMO J.M.
IMO J.M.
Unreported Opinions//July 16, 2026//
Rezoning Application—Timeliness of Appeal
The court reversed and upheld the dismissal of the appellee’s rezoning appeal as untimely, holding that mailing the notice on the 30-day deadline did not constitute filing and that the three-day extension for service by mail did not apply because the appeal period ran from the date of the decision, not from service.
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