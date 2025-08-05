S.M. v. D.C.
S.M. v. D.C.
Unreported Opinions//July 22, 2026//
Contracts—Residential Property—Breach of Contract
This was a contract dispute over a home sale, where the court found no breach by respondent, despite hiring an unlicensed contractor.
Related Content
In the Matter of S.U.
Administrative Law—Disciplinary Action—Police Misconduct S.U., a police sergeant, appealed his terminatio […]
July 22, 2026
C.N. v. K.G.
Torts—Negligence—Public Official Immunity The appeal arises from the dismissal of appellant's negligence […]
July 22, 2026
Salisbury Md, Llc v. E.D.
Contracts—Real Estate—Attorney Fees The appeal arises from three consolidated lawsuits regarding breach o […]
July 22, 2026
S.S. v. E.G.
Real Property—Adverse Possession—Boundary Dispute This appeal arises from a boundary dispute in Baltimore […]
July 20, 2026
R.K. v. State of Maryland
Criminal Law—Jury Selection—Batson Challenge The trial court erred in denying appellant's Batson challeng […]
July 20, 2026
Editors Picks
MD treasurer challenges judicial appointment process as not ‘a reflection [...]
22/7/2026
Surrendering newborn to ‘safe haven’ can count as neglect, MD court [...]
22/7/2026
MD special legislative session only getting new bills on redistricting, angering[...]
21/7/2026
Fines for slow pretrial mental healthcare upheld against MD Health Department
21/7/2026
Bowie State mixed-use, transit development takes step forward
21/7/2026
Commentary
More News
Utz to return to private ownership in $2.9B deal
22/7/2026
MD treasurer challenges judicial appointment process as not ‘a reflection [...]
22/7/2026
Judges’ pick for Seattle’s federal prosecutor sues Trump after ouste[...]
22/7/2026
Zelle must face New York attorney general’s lawsuit over fraud, judge rule[...]
22/7/2026
J&J enters US robotic surgery market after device gets marketing authorizati[...]
22/7/2026