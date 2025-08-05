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In the Matter of S.U.

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In the Matter of S.U.

In the Matter of S.U.

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Administrative Law—Disciplinary Action—Police Misconduct

S.U., a police sergeant, appealed his termination following a vehicle pursuit incident, arguing procedural noncompliance in disciplinary action.

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