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Ocean City beach will get boost of new sand for first time in 5 years

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Ocean City beach will get boost of new sand for first time in 5 years

Aerial view of Ocean City. (USA Today network via Reuters Connect)

Aerial view of Ocean City. (USA Today network via Reuters Connect)

Ocean City beach will get boost of new sand for first time in 5 years

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Ocean City’s beach will get replenished with new sand for the first time in five years with $12.7 million in funding approved by the Maryland for the job.

That funding, a mix of Department of Natural Resources funds and contributions from and , will be combined with $14.3 million in federal money for the $27 million project.

The Army Corps of Engineers is currently seeking contractors for the project, which will dredge hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of sand from the Atlantic Ocean floor to boost Ocean City’s eroding coastline.

The work will be performed in the offseason, with three-block stretches of the beach closing for three days at a time as work progresses. The Ocean City beach was last replenished with new sand in 2021-2022.

Reporting by Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times / Salisbury Daily Times. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.

Tags: worcester county, Ocean City, Board of Public Works
Tags: Board of Public Works, Ocean City, worcester county

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