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MD casino blames vendor for Louis Vuitton-style giveaway bags

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MD casino blames vendor for Louis Vuitton-style giveaway bags

Since opening in 2012, more than $202 million in grants generated by Live Casino & Hotel Maryland have been distributed to organizations in Anne Arundel County. (File photo)

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland (File photo)

MD casino blames vendor for Louis Vuitton-style giveaway bags

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Key takeaways:
  • paid $167,162 for Lux Monogram bags
  • and PPE Casino seek indemnity from Power Promotions
  • Power Promotions allegedly outsourced intellectual property review overseas
  • Louis Vuitton sued over promotional bags with similar flower icons

The companies that own and manage Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland blamed a promotional goods vendor for selling it the bags that led French fashion house Louis Vuitton to sue the casino.

In a third-party complaint filed Tuesday, The Cordish Companies and PPE Casino Resorts Maryland said they paid $167,162 for the “Lux Monogram” bags, which bear flower icons that are similar to Louis Vuitton’s signature branding. The casino is seeking from Las Vegas-based Power Promotions LLC for any judgment entered in favor of Louis Vuitton in the infringement lawsuit.

The casino and its developer also say Power Promotions breached their sale contract, which, they wrote in the complaint, included “an understanding that Power Promotions vetted and cleared all of its products, and that its designs were compliant with any and all relevant laws and regulations.”

In further discussions, they say, Power Promotions’ principal Dean Katris “indicated that he had not retained counsel to vet and clear the design” for intellectual property compliance but instead outsourced that review to the overseas manufacturer that made the bags.

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“Power Promotions rejected PPE’s tender of defense and indemnity and has refused to defend litigation for which it is answerable over as the ‘seller’ of the Lux Monogram bags,” the casino’s lawyers wrote in their complaint.

A bag distributed by Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland as part of a promotional giveaway that is the subject of a trademark infringement suit by French fashion house Louis Vuitton.
A bag distributed by Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland as part of a promotional giveaway that is the subject of a suit by French fashion house Louis Vuitton. (Screenshot of complaint)

Paris-based Louis Vuitton sent the casino a cease-and-desist in April and sued the companies in June over a promotional campaign called “The Art of Luxury” that included bags imprinted with the fashion house’s “three flowers” branding, replacing the designer’s “LV” icon with the casino’s “Live!” logo. Their lawsuit in for Maryland also targets another Maryland Live! campaign from May in which casino patrons could enter to win an “array of purportedly authentic Louis Vuitton” products.

Power Promotions, which specializes in supplying promotional items to , did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday. It did not have an attorney listed in court records.

The matter was set for a scheduling conference Wednesday morning, though U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar canceled the call in light of the casino filing its third-party complaint.

The complaint against Power Promotions comes after Maryland Live! retained new lawyers in the trademark dispute. The casino and the developer are now represented by James P. Ulwick and Matthew A. Haven of -based Kramon & Graham, P.A. The fashion designer is represented by a team of attorneys from Steptoe LLP.

Tags: trademark, Anne Arundel County, casinos, Copyright & Trademark Law, trademark infringement, The Cordish Cos., U.S. District Court, James Bredar, indemnification, hanover

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Tags: indemnification, trademark, Baltimore, Anne Arundel County, The Cordish Cos., maryland live casino, trademark infringement, James Bredar, casinos, hanover

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