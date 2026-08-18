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Car wash opens in Harford County

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Car wash opens in Harford County

WashX Car Wash has opened a second Harford County location at 965 Middleton Road in Aberdeen. (WashX Car Wash)

WashX Car Wash has opened a second Harford County location at 965 Middleton Road in Aberdeen. (WashX Car Wash)

Car wash opens in Harford County

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WashX has opened its second location in , MacKenzie Commercial Services Inc. announced Monday.

The new location announcement follows the opening of WashX’s first car wash in Fallston in 2024. Located at 965 Middleton Road, WashX Aberdeen plans to use cutting-edge technology to deliver a spa-like experience for patrons. 

Harry G. Pappas III, a managing member of the business, plans to develop additional WashX sites in the greater Baltimore metropolitan region, according to a release.

Known for its use of advanced wash technology for effective removal of dirt, road salt, pollen and other contaminants, WashX’s customer service philosophy is rooted in environmentally-responsive practices focused on rainwater harvesting, water recycling, nano-bubble technology and proper disposal of materials. 

Certain membership options offered at the Fallston location will be honored at the Aberdeen location, according to MacKenzie.

“When formulating our concept, we extensively researched the best practices used by car wash groups operating nationally and realized that consumers desire an experience that combines cutting-edge technology, friendly service, and exceptional value at every visit,” WashX partner Michael Deutsch said according to a release.

“Delivering a product that exceeds customer expectations and is ‘something more than a car wash’ evolved into our corporate mission.”

“Personal vehicles are extremely expensive, and utilizing improper methods to wash cars can create scratches and cause damage to the paint. The best investment to preserve long-term value is to use a professional car wash service,” he added.

MacKenzie executive Tom Fidler represented WashX in the lease transaction. He said the car wash’s opening “ … required more than four years to push this facility over the finish line.” 

According to a release, the site is a cotenant with Starbucks Coffee, Popeyes and a planned 6,500-square-foot shopping center that the property owner, Middleton Holdings, plans to open.

Tags: Aberdeen, Real Estate, Mackenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, car wash, Harford County
Tags: car wash, Harford County, Real Estate, Mackenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, Aberdeen

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