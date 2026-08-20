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MD health dept. launches Assisted Outpatient Treatment program

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MD health dept. launches Assisted Outpatient Treatment program

MD health dept. launches Assisted Outpatient Treatment program

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Maryland’s Assisted Outpatient Treatment program, deemed a tremendous advancement in the state’s behavioral services by local and regional health leaders, has launched, the announced Thursday. 

Established by legislation in 2024 (Senate Bill 453), the Assisted Treatment program provides court-ordered support to individuals with severe mental illness who have struggled following voluntary treatment protocols. 

Operating in , City and the , the program is set for full statewide implementation in July 2027, according to MDH officials, who added that the state health department plans to kick off a multimedia public awareness campaign in September across the initial phase regions to connect with stakeholders, including law enforcement, facilities, case management and care coordination.

“For many individuals living with severe mental illness, maintaining engagement and consistency in treatment can be a daily challenge,” MDH Secretary Meena Seshamani said in a release. 

“The Assisted Outpatient Treatment program is designed to bridge the gap between an individual’s struggle and effective, consistent care by creating a structured pathway to community-based treatment, stability and recovery.”

According to a release, a multidisciplinary Care Coordination Team – including a psychiatrist, case manager, Certified Peer Recovery Specialist, and program director – offers community-based support to Assisted Outpatient Treatment participants.

Some of these support services might include case management, peer support, treatment planning, referrals to and substance use services, housing and transportation assistance, and crisis coordination. 

“Our outreach highlights key resources and tools designed specifically for professionals in various fields,” Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Rachel Talley said. 

“Through a collaborative, person-centered approach, we hope to empower participants to remain consistently engaged in their treatment, fostering long-term recovery and sustained stability.”

Tags: outpatient, behavioral health, Baltimore, Eastern Shore, healthcare, mental health, maryland department of health, Anne Arundel County

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Tags: healthcare, Anne Arundel County, Eastern Shore, Baltimore, behavioral health, maryland department of health, mental health, outpatient

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