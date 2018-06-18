Quantcast

Bill Jones chosen as interim leader of EAGB

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2018

The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore has chosen veteran real estate and government relations adviser Bill Jones to serve as interim president and CEO while it searches for a new permanent leader. Jones, who previously served as senior adviser to Baltimore County Executive Jim Smith and currently heads consulting firm Farview Advisors, will lead the EAGB ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo