Quantcast

Maryland approves tax incentive zones around 3 colleges

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 23, 2018

Maryland has approved the creation of three new tax incentive zones around universities in the state. The Maryland Department of Commerce authorized three Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise Zones, also known as RISE Zones, around Morgan State University in Baltimore, Salisbury University, and Montgomery College's Germantown campus. These designations allow targeted businesses that expand or move into the ...

Tagged with:

Ben Jealous placed nearly a half dozen calls to a lobbyist convicted of mail fraud asking for help on his campaign — an action that contradicts the ethics reform proposal the Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee is releasing later today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo