Montgomery Co. jury awards $820k to woman with late colon cancer diagnosis

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 28, 2018

A Montgomery Co. jury awarded nearly $820,000 to a woman who received a late colon cancer diagnosis after doctors failed to properly evaluate her systems and perform a timely colonoscopy. After a trial spanning more three weeks followed by three hours of deliberations, the jury awarded Teresa Brown of Gaithersburg $29,437 in past medical expenses, $40,000 ...

