Inmate sentenced for murder at MD prison

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An inmate serving time at Eastern Correctional Institute on Maryland’s Eastern Shore was sentenced after being found guilty of murdering a fellow inmate.

On March 5, 2026, after a three-day jury trial, Leslie Broadway was found guilty of first-degree murder and other related charges. After a pre-sentence investigation, on June 24, Broadway was sentenced to life in prison in the Division of Corrections.

On Sept. 20, 2024, Maryland State Police and investigators from the Division of Corrections responded to the Eastern Correctional Institute for a reported homicide. The investigation found that the victim, Virgil Robinson Jr., and Broadway were incarcerated together in a cell in the segregation unit. During rounds, a correctional officer noticed through the locked cell door that Robinson was lying on the floor unresponsive, and one officer noted a liquid on Robinson’s back.

Broadway was acting erratically and was removed from the cell, according to the Office of the Somerset County State’s Attorney. Broadway made comments about urinating on Robinson. He also stated that they shouldn’t put Bloods and Crips together in a cell.

The autopsy report showed Robinson died of multiple injuries, including asphyxia, a fractured hyoid bone and blunt force injuries to the head, neck and torso.

State’s Attorney Wess Garner prosecuted the case.

Reporting by Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.