In the Lead: The Daily Record announces 2026 Best Women-Owned Businesses

When I took the helm of The Daily Record in February, I didn’t know at first that I’m believed to be its first female editor. The magnitude of that — but also the pressure of it — settled onto my shoulders. Labels of “first woman” and “women-owned” are important to celebrate in order to show others that it can be done, but we know that we’re being watched with more scrutiny.

I thought it appropriate that this list of In the Lead: Best Women-owned Businesses be the first one I oversee from start to finish. The women featured here almost certainly felt the pressure to succeed for the sake of who comes after them, but they morphed that pressure into drive and energy as they built successful businesses that make Maryland stronger.

Many of them, such as Grit & Grace Construction LLC and Donovan WaterWorks, pushed forward in male-dominated industries. Some, like Clyopatra Winery Vineyard, advertised as the first African-owned winery in the U.S., are making history on multiple fronts. They provide services to their communities, like Blissful Body Yoga, which offers a multitude of free classes at public spaces. And these entrepreneurs understand the importance of opening doors for others, like Our Time Kitchen, which provides affordable kitchen space to minority women and marginalized genders.

In the Lead honorees are selected by The Daily Record’s editorial team. We collected nominations, consulted past reporting, conducted research, read online reviews, asked our network and used personal experience. The final In the Lead list this year will be Best Family-Owned Businesses, so submit recommendations via TheDailyRecord.com/in-the-lead-best-family-owned-businesses-recommendation-form/. You can also make recommendations for our other In the Lead programs, Legacy and Minority-owned, at thedailyrecord.com/in-the-lead/.

Congratulations to our women-owned business leaders!

Kendyl Kearly

Editor, The Daily Record